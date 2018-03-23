(CNN) Fall Out Boy and rapper G-Eazy are set to headline a concert Friday night in Washington, DC, that will benefit gun violence prevention groups ahead of Saturday's "March For Our Lives."

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of the nation's capital over the weekend to demand that Congress take action on guns, weeks after 17 people were gunned down last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"This is a time for action. We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country," Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz said in a statement. "We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis."

this is the time for action. join us in the fight against gun violence for the Stay Amped benefit show at The Anthem in D.C. on 3/23, the night before @AMarch4OurLives. proceeds​ ​go to @Everytown + @GiffordsCourage - tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am​ https://t.co/qzdO1Lqzrx pic.twitter.com/PjOa0UOLTT — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) March 12, 2018

The "Stay Amped" concert will also include surprise guest appearances, including students from Marjory Stoneman, who became leaders on this issue and organized the march to keep the national conversation on gun control in the spotlight.