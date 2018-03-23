(CNN) Kellyanne Conway signaled Friday she'd be open to taking the White House communications director job, in a marked departure from her earlier comments on the job, telling "Fox & Friends," "I'm here to support the President however he sees is most important."

Conway's shift may seem like a minor one, but in another interview with "Fox & Friends" earlier this month, the counselor to the President balked at the notion of filling the position after communications director Hope Hicks' unexpected resignation. "I've been offered that job many times, and no, I work on policy here at the White House," Conway said, before going on to praise Hicks as "very difficult to replace."

But Conway struck a much more agreeable tone Friday, following a report from The Atlantic that had the former Trump campaign manager considering the role heading up the West Wing's communications shop.

"I will do whatever is best," Conway told Fox News' Steve Doocy on Friday morning, commending the "very, very courageous and hardworking men and women," of the White House communications office.

Conway also indicated she might maintain her policy portfolio even if she accepted the role, noting, "I think to be effective communications directors, as we have seen, you also have to know policy."