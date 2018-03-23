Washington (CNN) The Central Intelligence Agency has taken to Twitter as it makes the hard sell for Gina Haspel , President Donald Trump's pick to be the next director, to be confirmed.

Gina Haspel joined CIA in the waning days of the Cold War & for the past three decades she has quietly devoted herself to serving on the front lines of our mission. https://t.co/DkksXW2Ue8 pic.twitter.com/MV3P9cIxJQ

If confirmed, Haspel would become the first female director of the CIA and one of the few career intelligence officers to lift the veil and enter the public sphere after decades overseas conducting operations secretly. Therefore, the agency is responsible for working with her to publish the details it can without risking classified operations -- a process others nominated for director have not had to go through in recent years.

Haspel faces a tough fight to secure the nomination, with members of the Senate raising concerns over her involvement in the George W. Bush administration's controversial CIA detention and interrogation program.

On Friday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein released a statement saying she saying she was "very wary" of Haspel.

"To promote someone so heavily involved in the torture program to the top position at the CIA, the agency responsible for one of the darkest chapters in our history, is a move that I'm very wary of," the California Democrat said in a statement.

Feinstein's statement struck a markedly different tone than her initial comments praising Haspel's nomination.

Also on Friday, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who was tortured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, sent Haspel a letter demanding she detail her role in detainee interrogations and the destruction of the CIA tapes, as well as asking whether she was ever "in a position of authority to stop, or prevent the future employment of 'enhanced interrogation techniques.'"

Haspel is the first career CIA professional to be nominated as director in the social media age, after the agency joined Twitter and Facebook in 2014. There was no social media campaign when Pompeo was nominated, but the agency has regularly tweeted photos, videos and excerpts from conferences he has attended, television appearances he's made and statements he's issued.