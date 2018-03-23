The 29(!) major Trump headlines this week

Washington (CNN)Monday feels like a decade ago.
Time in Trumpworld seems to slow as huge news story after huge news story forms, crests, crashes and recedes -- only to be followed by an even bigger one right on its heels.
Every Friday on the Point, I run through ALL of the major headlines of the week -- just so you can remember (and I can remember) exactly what happened.
This week set a record (President Trump will be happy to hear that!) with 29 major headlines. 29! They're broken down below by day (thank you, Brenna Williams!).
Monday:
- Trump tweets 'WITCH HUNT' following his attacks on Mueller
- Chris Liddell named a new deputy White House chief of staff
- Trump to hire lawyer who pushed theory DOJ framed Trump
- Mueller team gives Trump lawyers more details of what they want to talk to President about
- Trump pushes death penalty for some drug dealers
- Michael Cohen taunts Stormy Daniels: Might take 'an extended vacation on her dime'
Tuesday:
- Former Playboy model who alleges affair with Trump sues company that didn't publish her story
- Defamation case against Trump to move forward
- Trump congratulates Putin on winning reelection, gets slammed by McCain
- Stormy Daniels polygraph report released
- Carson on selection of dining room set: 'I left it to my wife'
- Jeff Flake warns of impeachment if Trump fires Mueller
Wednesday:
- Trump keeps up aggressive attacks on Mueller
- Trump furious over leak of warning to not congratulate Putin
- WaPo: Pruitt spent nearly $68,000 for recent travel
- Ex-CIA boss says Russians could have personal dirt on Trump
- Trump attorney will appeal judge's decision in Summer Zervos defamation case
- Mueller team so far has indicated 4 main areas it wants to ask the President about
- Senior White House staff signed nondisclosure agreements at Trump's request
- Trump defends congratulating Putin despite criticism
- Interior docs show Zinke brought security detail on Mediterranean vacation
Thursday:
- Dowd resigns as Trump's lawyer
- Trump hits China with tariffs, heightening concerns of global trade war
- Stormy Daniels' attorney accuses Trump legal team of 'thuggish behavior'
- Trump says he still 'would like to' testify before Mueller
- Trump replaces H.R. McMaster as national security adviser with John Bolton
- Karen McDougal tells CNN Trump once tried to pay her after sex
Friday:
The Point: The sheer volume of news that Trump creates -- intentionally or unintentionally (or both) -- is mind-boggling and mind-numbing all at once. The tendency when faced with such a firehose of news is to tune out. You shouldn't. We are living in momentous times and paying attention -- even when it's tough -- matters.