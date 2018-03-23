Bergen: The White House is losing a real warrior

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN) The departure of Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster from the White House removes one of the most capable public servants in the Trump administration, a war hero in both US wars in Iraq whose doctorate became "Dereliction of Duty," an influential best-seller that excoriated the generals who waged the Vietnam War for not providing President Lyndon B. Johnson with unvarnished military advice.

At least McMaster wasn't fired by tweet, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was last week. Tillerson first learned of his defenestration via the President's preferred mode of communication.

McMaster was allowed to resign and received an effusive statement of thanks from Donald Trump for his more than three decades of military service. Given all the abrupt firings of White House officials, this is the Trump administration's version of a golden parachute.

Undercutting Trump's public eulogy for his departing national security adviser, for many months White House officials had told reporters on background that McMaster was on the way out because the three-star general's briefing style grated on Trump. This resulted in a steady drip-drip of stories that McMaster was headed out the door.

It's hardly surprising that Trump objected to McMaster's briefings because the President says he already knows all he needs to know and relies on his gut alone to make decisions.