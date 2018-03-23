Playboy model who told of Trump affair shows more bravery than he does

Michael D'Antonio is author of the book, "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In this, the era of Trump, it is no surprise that the former Playboy model who told of an affair with the man who became president has shown herself to be more honest, empathetic, courageous, and decent than the President of the United States.

Karen McDougal established her bravery as soon as she agreed to sit down for an extensive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. Given Trump's penchant for character assassination, she knew what she might face and yet felt secure in telling her story.

Contrast McDougal's choice with the President's consistent avoidance of meaningful encounters with the press. Over a year has passed since he held a real press conference, which suggests he's afraid to do what McDougal did for more than an hour of questions that included excruciating queries such as whether Trump wore condoms -- she said he didn't -- and about how she felt meeting his wife and four adult children when her affair with him was ongoing.

"Deep inside there was a lot of guilt," said McDougal, expressing the kind of honest shame Trump has never shown despite scandals involving porn actress Stormy Daniels, his own bragging about grabbing women by their genitals and claims of sexual harassment by more than a dozen women.

The President's spokespeople have denied that he had affairs with McDougal and Daniels, and they have denied the claims of sexual harassment.

Read More