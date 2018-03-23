How the ancient Maya reared dogs for food

Story highlights Study suggests the Maya were trading dogs in 400 BC from Ceibal in Guatemala

Research also suggests they kept wild cats in captivity

It is the earliest evidence for animal management and trade in Mesoamerica

(CNN) The Maya, a civilization that thrived in central America for almost two millennia, were skilled farmers, famed for developing highly technical irrigation systems, managing the tropical climate, and cultivating protein-heavy crops to feed their dense urban populations.

But they did not stop at squash, beans and maize. A new chemical analysis of animal bones found in a 3,000-year-old city in modern-day Guatemala provides the earliest picture yet of how the Mesoamerican civilization -- that stretched across Mexico, Guatemala and Belize and peaked between 250 and 900 AD -- bred and traded dogs, and may even have raised some for ceremonial purposes.

It suggests that the Maya in the city of Ceibal kept big cats in captivity, and not only ate dogs but also transported them long distances as early as 400 BC.

Lead researcher Ashley Sharpe holds a dog humerus from remains found at the Ceibal, Guatemala site.

"With Ancient Rome, Mesopotamia and China, we know that to build up their big civilizations they were moving animals around all the time, and it was part of their economic system," Ashley Sharpe, an archeologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute who led the research, tells CNN.

