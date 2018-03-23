Breaking News

How the ancient Maya reared dogs for food

By Nell Lewis, for CNN

Updated 1:53 PM ET, Fri March 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/03/13/1713880115#sec-8&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; research&lt;/a&gt; reveals new details of how the ancient Maya civilization bred and traded dogs. The dogs that lived in the ancient Mayan city of Ceibal resembled those depicted in pottery from Colima state in Mexico.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
New research reveals new details of how the ancient Maya civilization bred and traded dogs. The dogs that lived in the ancient Mayan city of Ceibal resembled those depicted in pottery from Colima state in Mexico.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Ceibal, Guatemala, is one of the oldest Mayan sites. It was an important urban center, partly due to its strategic location on the Pasión River. Its &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2018/03/13/1713880115#sec-8&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;long occupation&lt;/a&gt; -- from 1000 BC to AD 950 -- makes it particularly rich in archeology.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
Ceibal, Guatemala, is one of the oldest Mayan sites. It was an important urban center, partly due to its strategic location on the Pasión River. Its long occupation -- from 1000 BC to AD 950 -- makes it particularly rich in archeology.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
The study, led by archaeologist Ashley Sharpe, analyzed the bones of a number of species, including deer, turkeys, cats and dogs. Isotope levels help to reveal the animal&#39;s diet. Low levels indicate a diet rich in forest plant material or prey that ate it, and higher levels suggest the animals ate mostly maize and therefore, were fed by humans. The team found high levels in the bones of the dogs, turkeys and one of the wild cats.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
The study, led by archaeologist Ashley Sharpe, analyzed the bones of a number of species, including deer, turkeys, cats and dogs. Isotope levels help to reveal the animal's diet. Low levels indicate a diet rich in forest plant material or prey that ate it, and higher levels suggest the animals ate mostly maize and therefore, were fed by humans. The team found high levels in the bones of the dogs, turkeys and one of the wild cats.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
This wild cat tooth most probably belonged to a jaguar. Researchers found that it was fully grown, and had likely eaten corn its whole life. This suggests it was kept in captivity, most likely for ceremonial purposes, as jaguars were revered in Maya society.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
This wild cat tooth most probably belonged to a jaguar. Researchers found that it was fully grown, and had likely eaten corn its whole life. This suggests it was kept in captivity, most likely for ceremonial purposes, as jaguars were revered in Maya society.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Two of the dogs were imported from the Guatemalan highlands, 100 miles away. They were discovered deep beneath the ceremonial core of Ceibal, which the researchers say suggests they may have also been part of Mayan ritual.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
Two of the dogs were imported from the Guatemalan highlands, 100 miles away. They were discovered deep beneath the ceremonial core of Ceibal, which the researchers say suggests they may have also been part of Mayan ritual.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Sharpe says the next step is to do DNA analysis on the remains, so that they can work out how exactly the breeds of dog looked. However, the type mainly found in ancient Maya sites looked similar to modern-day Chihuahuas. According to Sharpe, they had a Chihuahua&#39;s pointy face but the body type of a pug.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
Sharpe says the next step is to do DNA analysis on the remains, so that they can work out how exactly the breeds of dog looked. However, the type mainly found in ancient Maya sites looked similar to modern-day Chihuahuas. According to Sharpe, they had a Chihuahua's pointy face but the body type of a pug.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
The Maya built great stone buildings and pyramids, many of which still remain today, such as the Kukulcan temple, also known as El Castillo, that dominates the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
The Maya built great stone buildings and pyramids, many of which still remain today, such as the Kukulcan temple, also known as El Castillo, that dominates the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
The Upper Temple of the Jaguar overlooks the Great Ball Court at Chichen Itza. The city has been classified as one of the &quot;new Seven Wonders of the World&quot; and in 1988 was enlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
The Upper Temple of the Jaguar overlooks the Great Ball Court at Chichen Itza. The city has been classified as one of the "new Seven Wonders of the World" and in 1988 was enlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
There is also the &quot;Gran Jaguar&quot; Mayan temple at the Tikal archaeological site, 560 km north of Guatemala City.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
There is also the "Gran Jaguar" Mayan temple at the Tikal archaeological site, 560 km north of Guatemala City.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Tikal was the largest urban center in the southern Maya lowlands. Its heyday was between 600-900 AD, which saw the construction of great plazas, pyramids, and palaces.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
Tikal was the largest urban center in the southern Maya lowlands. Its heyday was between 600-900 AD, which saw the construction of great plazas, pyramids, and palaces.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
The archaeological site of Copan, 400 km from Tegucigalpa in western Honduras, near the border with Guatemala, also shows off the Maya&#39;s impressive architecture.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
The archaeological site of Copan, 400 km from Tegucigalpa in western Honduras, near the border with Guatemala, also shows off the Maya's impressive architecture.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
As well as grand buildings, the Maya produced intricate detail, such as this sculpted figure inside Rosalila temple, at Copan.
Photos: How the Ancient Maya bred dogs for food
As well as grand buildings, the Maya produced intricate detail, such as this sculpted figure inside Rosalila temple, at Copan.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Maya dogs colima potteryMaya dogs ceibal siteMaya dogs ashley sharpeMaya dogs jaguar toothMaya dogs excavationMaya dogs colima 2Mexico.Chichen.Itza.Maya.SiteChichen itza temple of jaguartikal maya gran jaguar templetikal maya templecopan maya copan maya sculpted figure

Story highlights

  • Study suggests the Maya were trading dogs in 400 BC from Ceibal in Guatemala
  • Research also suggests they kept wild cats in captivity
  • It is the earliest evidence for animal management and trade in Mesoamerica

(CNN)The Maya, a civilization that thrived in central America for almost two millennia, were skilled farmers, famed for developing highly technical irrigation systems, managing the tropical climate, and cultivating protein-heavy crops to feed their dense urban populations.

But they did not stop at squash, beans and maize. A new chemical analysis of animal bones found in a 3,000-year-old city in modern-day Guatemala provides the earliest picture yet of how the Mesoamerican civilization -- that stretched across Mexico, Guatemala and Belize and peaked between 250 and 900 AD -- bred and traded dogs, and may even have raised some for ceremonial purposes.
It suggests that the Maya in the city of Ceibal kept big cats in captivity, and not only ate dogs but also transported them long distances as early as 400 BC.
    Read: Hidden tunnel could lead to Mayan 'entrance to the underworld'
    Lead researcher Ashley Sharpe holds a dog humerus from remains found at the Ceibal, Guatemala site.
    Lead researcher Ashley Sharpe holds a dog humerus from remains found at the Ceibal, Guatemala site.
    "With Ancient Rome, Mesopotamia and China, we know that to build up their big civilizations they were moving animals around all the time, and it was part of their economic system," Ashley Sharpe, an archeologist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute who led the research, tells CNN.
    Read More
    "What I was trying to do was see how the Maya were using the dogs, and see if it was similar to how other big civilizations were managing animals."

    Bone analysis

    The study, published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, analyzed the bones of a number of species found at Ceibal, including deer, opossums, turkeys, tapirs, wild cats and dogs. High levels of carbon and nitrogen isotopes were found in the bone collagen of the dogs, turkeys and one of the wild cats, suggesting they ate mostly maize, and were therefore fed by humans.
    Ceibal, Guatemala, one of the oldest Maya sites
    Ceibal, Guatemala, one of the oldest Maya sites
    Almost all of the dogs at Ceibal were found to have died when they were about a year old. This is the typical slaughter age for most animals, and teamed with previous research indicating that the Maya ate dogs, it suggests a sophisticated system of meat management.
    Read: 1,500-year-old ruins shed light on Peru's mysterious Moche people

    Dog breeds

    The dog bones also indicate different breeds were present, and though Sharpe says the next step will be DNA analysis to determine how they looked, the current research confirms that breeds were used for different purposes. Some were eaten, whilst others were used as pets or for hunting.
    Read: Scientists unravel the mystery of the Roman 'gate to hell'
    Elizabeth Graham, a professor of Mesoamerican Archeology at University College London, considers this one of the study's most significant discoveries: "that there are two kinds of dog," she says, "the dog that's your pet, that you hunt with, that has fur, and the dogs that were fed maize and were hairless -- the ones that were raised for food."
    The dogs eaten by the Maya are thought to have resembled modern-day Chihuahuas
    The dogs eaten by the Maya are thought to have resembled modern-day Chihuahuas

    Maya rituals

    Sharpe says the study suggests that there was also a third, ceremonial purpose. Two of the dogs tested were found to be imported from the Guatemalan highlands, roughly 100 miles away. Unlike the local dogs, Sharpe says they were relatively old when they died, as their teeth were worn down and their bones had fused. They were buried in the city's ceremonial core, suggesting they might have been part of Mayan rituals.
    The same goes for the bones of a large cat, most probably a jaguar, discovered in Ceibal. "It was fully grown, and from the isotopes it looks like it has eaten corn its whole life," says Sharpe. Since most wild cats do not eat corn naturally, it is likely it was being fed by humans, and therefore kept in captivity, she says. This assessment ties in with Mayan art, which often depicts kings holding jaguars or feline cubs.
    Sharpe holds a jaguar tooth discovered at Ceibal
    Sharpe holds a jaguar tooth discovered at Ceibal
    Graham agrees there is little doubt the Maya used jaguars for ceremonial purposes, but she is skeptical of the suggestion that dogs were used in rituals. There is little record of dogs in a ceremonial context, she says, besides feasting.
    Read: Ancient Greek masterpiece etched on a tiny gemstone
    Graham's first thought was that dogs were transported to Ceibal from afar for breeding purposes -- because they required "a dog that was good for breeding fat dogs," she says, adding that the burial location may just have been circumstance.
    "The rulers all wore jaguar skins, there were jaguar skins on thrones, but I don't think anybody used a dog skin," says Graham.