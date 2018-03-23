Liver transplant saves one teen, but identical twin dies

Story highlights Just over 50% of Americans are registered as organ donors

There are about 115,000 people currently waiting for an organ transplant in the US

(CNN) Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Coats died Monday night after doctors said he was too sick to receive a lifesaving liver donation, his family said.

Coats and his identical twin, Devin, of Slidell, Louisiana, were both diagnosed with a severe form of liver cirrhosis in March 2017. The cirrhosis was thought to be caused by a rare genetic mutation shared by the brothers, their mother said.

"It was not his fault, but ultimately, he paid the price because of it," said Margi Coats, the boys' mother. "My son had big aspirations for life. He wanted to go to Texas A&M to go to engineering school. He was smart.

"Now, his life is cut short because of the lack of donors," she believes, "and with the millions of people we have in this country, there's no sense in it."

Devin was able to receive a liver transplant this year. However, Nick was deemed ineligible for a transplant at the time because his liver was not damaged enough to place him on the donor registry, Coats said.