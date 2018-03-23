Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Northern Ireland

(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Belfast on Friday for their first official visit to Northern Ireland together.

The couple, who will wed on May 19 , are attending an event celebrating a youth-led peace-building initiative launched by Prince Harry last year before visiting a historic liquor saloon and a local science park.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also meet local residents during a walkabout after lunch and conclude their day trip with a tour of Belfast's Titanic exhibition.

Since the couple announced their engagement in November last year, they have appeared together at an awards ceremony, a charity event and for a Christmas Day service , as well as visits to London , Cardiff and Edinburgh, the UK's three other capital cities.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Cardiff, Wales, on January 18.

Royal trips to Northern Ireland have long been fraught with tension. The nationalist community in Northern Ireland sees the British as occupiers and wants their rule in the country to end.