(CNN) Not to say TV loves the eccentric lives of billionaires, but two dramas about them will air opposite each other Sunday: "Trust," an FX series that's the second iteration in the last four months of oil magnate J. Paul Getty's life; and "Billions," the Showtime series about a hedge fund manager at war with New York's U.S. attorney.

Although one show is based on fact and the other is reality-inspired fiction, they share a basic footprint in examining the corrupting influence of wealth, with "Billions" especially focused on the clash between private influence and those wielding public levers of power.

Inevitably, "Trust" will be compared to "All the Money in the World," the recent Ridley Scott movie about the kidnapping of Getty's grandson that became more memorable when Christopher Plummer was enlisted as a last-minute replacement for scandal-tarred Kevin Spacey.

The series format, however, allows for a slow-motion look at the story that doesn't necessarily benefit the telling, examining what happened from a number of different characters' perspectives -- an idea that proves less enticing than that sounds.

The first hour is considerably better than the next two, focusing on Getty, played with imperial splendor by Donald Sutherland. As the show begins, his son's suicide has left a void in Getty's succession plans, at the precise moment when grandson John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson) waltzes back into his life.

Read More