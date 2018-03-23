Spice Girls animated film reportedly in the works

(CNN) The '90s-nostalgia fix we've been waiting for may soon happen.

The Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham "Posh Spice," Emma Bunton "Baby Spice," Melanie Chisholm "Sporty Spice," Melanie Brown "Scary Spice," and Geri Halliwell "Ginger Spice," have signed off their likenesses to be used in an animated film, according to Variety

The singers would reportedly each possess a special "girl power" in the film, obviously.

CNN has reached out to representatives of the women for comment.

The Spice Girls recently reunited for a social gathering, sparking headlines of a potential reunion tour when Beckham posted a photo from their get together.

