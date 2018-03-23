(CNN) George Clooney wrote an open letter to the survivors of the Parkland school shooting, praising them for making him "proud of his country again."

The letter was published on Friday in The Guardian's website , where student journalists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are guest editing the newspaper's online coverage of the March for Our Lives event on Saturday.

In an editor's note published with the letter, Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman and Rebecca Schneid, co-editors-in-chief of the school paper Eagle Eye, said they reached out to a number of politicians and celebrities for interviews, including George Clooney and his wife Amal, who donated $500,000 to support the march.

"They turned us down on the interview, but we loved the letter George sent us back," the three students wrote.

In the letter, Clooney thanked them for what they are doing to promote safer gun laws, saying, "Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you."

