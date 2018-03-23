Story highlights The TAMO Forever Steel Lightning Cable is our CNN Store feature of the week

This cord is designed to last forever and works with any Apple device

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, our staff features a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the TAMO Forever Steel Lightning Cable, $27.99.

Perhaps you're an outdoorsy adventurer, a frequent flyer or busy professional. Maybe the inside of your bag looks like a total war zone. Or perhaps you're a do-it-all parent in need of the most durable gear on the market. The TAMO Forever Steel Lightning Cable ($27.99; store.cnn.com) could be just the ticket for all those people. It's a phone cord that was built to last forever — the perfect thing for those of us who break things on a regular basis.

What makes the Forever Cable so impressive? TAMO Forever Cables are insanely tough and made from steel-coiled cables to withstand daily wear and tear. The perfect thing to throw in your tote or work bag, these cords are wrapped in alloy and have reinforced soldering to ensure maximum strength against damage.

Does it work with every device? These cables are MFi-Certified, which means they're guaranteed to fit Apple products and are made using only high-grade materials for long-lasting use.

Why do we love them? As pretty as it is impressive, this product comes in four colors — black, rose gold, gold and silver. The attractive metallic finish makes the Forever Cable less of an eyesore when it's lying out around the house.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.