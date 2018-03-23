US destroyer sails close to contested island in South China Sea

(CNN) A US destroyer has sailed within 12 nautical miles of a Chinese-claimed island in the South China Sea, a highly-contested stretch of water where China's been reclaiming land and building islands, the US Navy confirmed in a statement Friday.

The same day, Chinese Navy announced it would hold live fire drills in the sea, in what it called a "routine arrangement" designed to test its combat readiness.

The US Navy conducts regular Freedom of Navigation operations in the region with the unstated goal of challenging China's huge, disputed territorial claims in the South China Sea.

On Friday, the USS Mustin sailed close to Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands, an island chain also claimed by the Philippines, the US Navy said.

"All operations are designed in accordance with international law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows," Nicole Schwegman, US Pacific Fleet spokeswoman, said.