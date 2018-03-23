Story highlights 13 killed in Afghanistan car bombing.

Attack occurred outside of a sports stadium.

(CNN) At least 13 people were killed and 35 others were injured Friday night in a car bombing in southern Afghanistan, a local government official said.

The incident took place outside a sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. A wresting match was taking place inside the stadium at the time of the attack.

Afghanistan Helmand Province map

The victims were all civilians, according to Helmand provincial spokesman Omar Zwak.

Emergency, an Italian humanitarian organization that operates a surgical center in Lashkar Gah, received several of the victims.

"We heard a loud explosion from our Surgical Centre in the city. 35 wounded already taken to our hospital, another 4 were dead on arrival," the NGO stated on Twitter.

Read More