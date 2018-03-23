Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A life-support patient walks and eats, TV hosts react to Trump calling Putin, police officers bust thieves during a robbery. These are among the videos you don't want to miss this week.

A medical anomaly

JUST WATCHED 16-year-old walks while on life support Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 16-year-old walks while on life support 01:41

A Kansas teen has been on life support for more than 130 days but that hasn't stopped her from taking steps, eating tacos and lifting weights.

Caught red-handed

JUST WATCHED Video shows cops confront Costco thieves Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Video shows cops confront Costco thieves 00:52

Seattle police were tipped off about an active burglary at a Costco Wholesale store and were able to catch the thieves as they tried to escape.

Read More