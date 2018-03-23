Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)A life-support patient walks and eats, TV hosts react to Trump calling Putin, police officers bust thieves during a robbery. These are among the videos you don't want to miss this week.
A medical anomaly
A Kansas teen has been on life support for more than 130 days but that hasn't stopped her from taking steps, eating tacos and lifting weights.
Caught red-handed
Seattle police were tipped off about an active burglary at a Costco Wholesale store and were able to catch the thieves as they tried to escape.
Amusement park thrill or terror?
A Florida State University soccer player completely lost her cool on a theme park ride in a now-viral video.
Scripted comedy goes improv
Bill Hader says that "SNL" producers rewrote his monologue and left him without a scripted ending minutes before he went on stage.
Comedians poke fun at Trump's phone call
Late-night TV hosts joked about President Trump's decision to call Russian President Putin to congratulate him on his re-election, even though Trump's national security advisers told him not to.