(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill today despite earlier threats to veto it. Trump says there was a lot in the bill he didn't like and that he, "will never sign another bill like this again".
-- Police stormed a supermarket in southern France in response to a hostage situation, leaving two dead. French President Macron described the incident as a "terror attack."
-- In yet another White House shakeup, national security adviser H.R. McMaster has resigned. President Trump tweets he will be replaced by former US ambassador and Fox News analyst John Bolton.
-- It's a tragic day on the beaches of of Australia after more than 140 whales died in a mass stranding.
-- The Trump administration alleges Iranian government-backed hackers broke into the email accounts of roughly 8,000 US professors, stealing massive amounts of data and intellectual property.
-- Craigslist is closing its personals section that allowed for users to pursue encounters with strangers. The move comes days after the Senate approved bipartisan sex trafficking legislation.
-- Boko Haram released 110 kidnapped Nigerian girls, but kept one who refused to denounce her Christian faith. President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed the 15-year-old schoolgirl "will not be abandoned".
-- The 16-year-old girl who was shot by an armed student at Great Mills High School in Maryland will be taken off life support, according to her family.
-- The Austin Bomber showed no remorse in his 25-minute confession video. The 23-year-old planted several explosives in the Texas capital, killing two people before killing himself.
-- This mound of trash in the Pacific Ocean is now three times the size of France.
-- The FBI is investigating a cyber attack on the city of Atlanta. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms urged anyone with personal information in city information systems to check their financial records.