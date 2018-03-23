Nigeria's President meets freed Dapchi schoolgirls

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has met the freed Dapchi schoolgirls in the capital, Abuja, an aide to the President said Friday.

Buhari welcomed 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and their parents, along with two others -- a boy and another girl formerly held by Boko Haram, the President's spokesman, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

The Nigerian government was working with local and international negotiators for the release of others being held by the terrorist group.

I am delighted to formally announce to Nigerians this morning and our International friends and partners that One Hundred and Seven (107) students (105 Dapchi Schoolgirls + 2 others) previously abducted, have been unconditionally released by their abductors. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 23, 2018

"While parents of the Dapchi girls rejoice because of the reunion with their children, I want to appeal to the Chibok Community never to lose hope or to despair," the President said in a statement.

