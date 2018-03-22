Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine

(CNN) The students-turned-activists who survived a mass shooting at their Florida high school last month are featured on the glossy cover of Time magazine.

The magazine on Thursday revealed the cover of its April 2 issue, which features Marjory Stoneman Douglas students who are leading the national conversation about gun control in the wake of the Valentine's Day shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty members.

TIME's new cover: The school shooting generation has had enough https://t.co/4YI173gqTx pic.twitter.com/7yFEXuVjyb — TIME (@TIME) March 22, 2018

In the five weeks since the massacre, the Parkland, Florida, students have been transformed into high-profile gun control advocates, leading school walkouts and meeting with lawmakers as they demand steps be taken to address the issue of gun violence in America.