Maryland school shooting victim to be taken off life support, family says

(CNN) The 16-year-old girl who was shot by an armed student at Great Mills High School in Maryland will be taken off life support, her family said.

Melissa Willey, the mother of Jaelynn Willey, made the announcement at a news conference Thursday night.

Jaelynn was one of two students shot by Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, on Tuesday in a hallway just before school began, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. The other victim, a 14-year-old male student, was shot in the leg and discharged from the hospital the next day.

YouCaring page for Willey's hospital costs, which has already raised $68,000, said she has been in critical condition since the shooting.

"Jaelynn loves the snow. I wish that she had been home today to sled with her little siblings," the page said. "Instead it's been 36 hours of being in critical condition after she was shot at her high school, a place that should be safe."

