The 16-year-old Maryland school shooting victim is still in critical condition

(CNN) The 16-year-old girl who was shot by an armed student at Great Mills High School in Maryland remains in the hospital in critical condition, the family said.

Jaelynn Willey was one of two students shot by Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, on Tuesday in a hallway just before school began, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. The other victim, a 14-year-old male student, was shot in the leg and was in good condition.

A YouCaring page to raise money for her hospital costs said she has been in critical condition since the shooting.

"Jaelynn loves the snow. I wish that she had been home today to sled with her little siblings," the page said. "Instead it's been 36 hours of being in critical condition after she was shot at her high school, a place that should be safe."

Timothy Cormier, her uncle, told CNN the family was devastated by her injury.

