Marjory Stoneman Douglas will require students to carry only clear backpacks

(CNN) When students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas return to class after spring break next week, they'll be required to carry clear backpacks.

The move is meant to ramp up security measures after last month's deadly shooting and a series of breaches since then.

"Clear backpacks are the only backpacks that will be permitted on campus," said Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a letter sent to parents.

The district will provide the bags to students for free, he said.

In addition to the new backpack policy, students and school staff will also be required to wear IDs at all times while on campus.