These are the posters students carried at the March for Our Lives

(CNN) Two years ago, a bullet robbed De'Janae Gilliam of her ability to walk. But when students around the nation took to the streets for the March For Our Lives, Gilliam made sure she was there with them.

With the help of her former art teacher Kate DeCiccio, Gilliam transformed her traumatic experience into a poster, one in a series that was distributed to students for the weekend event.

"Help me save lives," it says. "Gun violence almost took mine."

"It's one thing to create a visual with powerful words to reach the people, but it's also one thing to be featured in the poster telling your story visually," Gilliam told CNN. "I wanted people to actually see what gun violence has done to my family and I."

The posters were curated by Amplifier , a design lab based in Seattle that fuses art and activism. The organization gave away more than 40,000 posters nationwide for participants to carry as they marched for stricter gun legislation.

