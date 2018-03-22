(CNN) The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are investigating a ransomware attack on the city of Atlanta, city officials said Thursday.

The cyberattack affected external and customer-facing applications, including those used to pay bills and access court-related information, Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Richard Cox said at a news conference. The city's payroll has not been affected.

City officials learned of the attack at 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Cox said. Several departments were affected but public safety and water services are operating without incident, he said.

The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. We will post any updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/kc51rojhBl — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) March 22, 2018

Some city data remains encrypted while investigators continue to determine the scope of the attack. Microsoft and Cisco are assisting the investigation, he said.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms advised the public to be "vigilant" as investigators work to determine the extent of the breach.

