(CNN) The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security are investigating a ransomware attack on the city of Atlanta, city officials said Thursday.

Personal information of Atlanta residents may have been compromised, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. She advised city employees to contact their respective credit agencies and monitor their bank accounts in case their personal data was compromised. The city's payroll has not been affected.

"This is a very serious situation," she said. "We don't know the extent, so I would ask for people to assume that you may be included."

The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various customer facing applications, including some that customers may use to pay bills or access court-related information. We will post any updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/kc51rojhBl — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) March 22, 2018

The cyberattack affected external and customer-facing applications, including those used to pay bills and access court-related information, Atlanta Chief Operating Officer Richard Cox said at a news conference.

City officials learned of the attack at 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Cox said. Some city data remains encrypted while investigators continue to determine the scope of the attack. Microsoft and Cisco are assisting the investigation.

