TBT: FDR makes wine and beer legal

#TBT: This license plate was made during the 1932 election cycle to support Franklin D. Roosevelt and the repeal of Prohibition. On this day in 1933, newly elected President Roosevelt signed an amendment to the Volstead Act that made beer and wine with up to 3.2% alcohol legal to sell. The 21st Amendment, which ended Prohibition completely, was ratified later that year. 📸: Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum

