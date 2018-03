TBT: FDR makes wine and beer legal

(CNN) Raise a mildly alcoholic glass to President Franklin Roosevelt, who on this day in 1933 signed the Cullen-Harrison Act, which legalized the sale of beer and wine with up to 3.2 percent alcohol. Prohibition smohibition, as they say. (They do not actually say that. Do not start saying that.)

For reference , the average American beer now has 5-7% alcohol and wine has about 12% alcohol. Drink responsibly.

The Cullen-Harrison Act wasn't all champagne wishes and Cabernet dreams. It also gave the government an avenue for new revenue . The country was in the midst of the Great Depression , after all.

FDR was relatively new to his office, and one of his first acts was intended to make both voters and the government happy. You can see in the Instagram photo above that legalizing alcohol was a major campaign issue in 1932. Simultaneously simpler and more complex times.