Stormy Daniels' attorney accuses Trump legal team of 'thuggish behavior'

(CNN) The attorney for Stormy Daniels accused President Donald Trump's legal team Thursday of "engaging in thuggish behavior."

Attorneys defending Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed a lawsuit last week alleging Daniels violated a nondisclosure agreement "as many as 20 times," and could owe in excess of $20 million as a result.

"Now we have a sitting US president, Chris, who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship," Michael Avenatti told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "It's remarkable. I don't think it's ever occurred in the history of the United States."

Avenatti went on to criticize Trump's legal team, led by Cohen, for "engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail."

He did not elaborate further. On "New Day" last week , Avenatti alleged that Daniels was "physically threatened" to stay silent about her alleged relationship with Trump, but he would not answer if it was someone close to the President who threatened her, and later told CNN he wouldn't answer a question about whether he or Daniels filed a police report.

