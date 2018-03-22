Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said Thursday that he "doesn't remember" purchasing personal information from Facebook while working for the data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Following his appearance at the Financial Times' "Future of News" conference in New York on Thursday afternoon, CNN's Dana Bash asked if Bannon, who once served as a Cambridge Analytica vice president, knew the firm was using personal information from Facebook.

"That Facebook data, by the way, is for sale all over the world," Bannon responded, later adding, "I don't remember buying it. That was the Cambridge guy."

Donald Trump's presidential campaign hired the firm for the 2016 election, and other high-profile Republican campaigns and political groups used its services in past election cycles.

During his session at the "Future of News" conference, Bannon addressed recent reports that Cambridge Analytica misused Facebook users' data.

