Stephen Colbert learns RBG's workout is no joke

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 10:25 AM ET, Thu March 22, 2018

Washington (CNN)Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's workout is no joke -- something Stephen Colbert quickly discovered when the two paid a visit to Ginsburg's trainer.

CBS' "The Late Show" aired a clip Wednesday night of Colbert and Ginsburg working out together.
"How strong are you on the Second Amendment? Because welcome to the gun show," Colbert remarked at one point amid videos of the two lifting weights and doing planks.
"I had reached my decision in the case of RBG versus kicking-ass: not only can the justice last another five years on the bench, I believe she could have killed Tupac," Colbert joked in reference to Ginsburg's nickname, "Notorious RBG," a nod to the rapper "The Notorious B.I.G."
    Ginsburg is 85 years old and a two-time cancer survivor. In 2017, the book "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!" was released by her personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, and gives readers a peek at Ginsburg's workouts.
    Ginsburg hired law clerks in early 2018, which indicated she has plans to stay on the court at least through 2020.