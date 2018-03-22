Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul doesn't like Congress' omnibus spending bill, and he wants you to know it.

The Republican senator from Kentucky appears to be live-tweeting on Thursday afternoon passages from the $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government through September, along with his criticism of the proposals, ahead of the shutdown deadline Friday at midnight.

This isn't the first time Paul has held up a spending bill. In February, he triggered the second shutdown this year over a previous spending bill in an effort to bring attention to the national debt.

"I can't in all good honesty, in all good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits," Paul said on the Senate floor at the time.

While there's still a day until government funding runs out, Paul has sent several tweets of his opinions of appropriations in the omnibus, and congressional lawmakers are watching him to see if he'll enforce Senate timing protocols that would drag the vote beyond the shutdown deadline Friday night.

Read More