Capitol Chill: Flake, Booker engage in snowball 'duel'

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 11:19 AM ET, Thu March 22, 2018

Washington (CNN)Capitol Hill is no stranger to partisan clashes, but on Thursday, the East Lawn saw a different kind of battle: a snowball fight.

Sens. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, ventured outside Thursday morning for a "snowball duel."
The stakes: Loser would have to buy pizza for the winner's staff.
"Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton had theirs. @JeffFlake (Senator Jeff Flake) and I are having our version: A snowball duel. Capitol East Lawn," Booker tweeted. Booker also noted that his rival represents Arizona, a state generally lacking in snow.
    "You Snow Who Is Going To Win! Arizona doesn't have much snow!" he added.
    Flake praised Booker's form.
    "It wasn't exactly Hamilton-Burr, or even Trump-Biden, but it was a monumental battle. @CoryBooker's drop & roll maneuver was legit," he said.
    A nor'easter brought several inches of snow to Washington on Wednesday, but lawmakers have remained on the Hill working toward a spending deal.