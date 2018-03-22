Capitol Chill: Flake, Booker engage in snowball 'duel'

Washington (CNN) Capitol Hill is no stranger to partisan clashes, but on Thursday, the East Lawn saw a different kind of battle: a snowball fight.

Sens. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, ventured outside Thursday morning for a "snowball duel."

The stakes: Loser would have to buy pizza for the winner's staff.

"Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton had theirs. @JeffFlake (Senator Jeff Flake) and I are having our version: A snowball duel. Capitol East Lawn," Booker tweeted. Booker also noted that his rival represents Arizona, a state generally lacking in snow.

