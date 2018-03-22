Trump says he still 'would like to' testify before Mueller

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would still "like to" testify before special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia's 2016 election meddling as well as potential obstruction of justice charges.

"Yes, I would like to," Trump told CNN's Jeff Zeleny during an event on new tariffs against China.

Trump's lawyers and Mueller's team are in the midst of negations over what topics an interview with the President could focus on. According to two sources, Mueller's team would like to discuss Trump's actions surrounding the firings of FBI Director James Comey and national security adviser Michael Flynn and his role in crafting a statement aboard Air Force One about his son's June 2016 meeting with Russian operatives.

Trump has previously said he would like to talk to Mueller, but he and his lawyers have later walked back that claim.

