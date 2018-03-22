Trump to hit China with tariffs, heightening concerns of global trade war

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is preparing the next salvo in his widening war on Chinese trade abuses, this time taking aim at China's alleged theft of US intellectual property.

The move, which comes on the heels of the administration's steel and aluminum tariffs that also took aim at China, has already been met with threats of retaliation from China and is heightening concerns of a global trade war that could destabilize the global economy -- fears the Trump administration has repeatedly brushed off.

Trump is scheduled to sign a "presidential memorandum targeting China's economic aggression" at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to the White House, and Trump is expected to invoke Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, which formed the basis for the administration's investigation.

