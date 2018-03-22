25 years ago, Republicans were more educated than Democrats. Now it's the opposite, study says

(CNN) The more educated you are, the more likely you are to have Democratic leanings, a new Pew Research survey shows. However, it wasn't always that way.

The study, which is based on interviews with 10,000 registered American voters in 2017, shows voters with bachelors degrees are much more likely to identify with or lean towards the Democratic party.

The poll found that 54% of college grads see themselves in some shade of blue, compared to 39% who identify with or lean towards the GOP.

25 years, one big shift

Remarkably, this is a perfect inversion of the way the parties were made up just 25 years ago.

