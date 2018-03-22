FBI director tells staff he'll run agency 'objectively and independently'

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Christopher Wray is promising his staff that he remains committed to running the agency "objectively and independently, and by the book."

Wray, who's been in his role for over seven months now, wrote in a message to the FBI workforce which was obtained by CNN that he cannot comment on the specifics surrounding last week's firing of FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

"And while I still cannot comment on specifics of that, or any, personnel matter, I wanted the public to know -- and I want you to know -- that I remain committed to doing things objectively and independently, and by the book," Wray wrote to the roughly 35,000 employees he oversees.

"That commitment applies not just to our investigations and our intelligence analysis, but to personnel and disciplinary decisions as well," he continued.

Wray acknowledged that he has "started to engage with the media" in an effort to "reintroduce the American public to who and what we are."