Arnold Schwarzenegger says John Kasich should run in 2020

Washington (CNN) Former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't shy about saying who he wants to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

The former movie star-turned-politician is calling on Ohio Gov. John Kasich to make a second run for the Oval Office. Kasich, who ran against Trump in 2016, is consistently named as a potential Republican alternative to Trump.

During a joint appearance with Kasich in Sacramento on Wednesday at an event hosted by New Way California , an organization whose goal is to broaden the base and improve the image of the Republican Party in the deep blue state, Schwarzenegger made it clear that he wants his friend to take his talents to Washington.

"John, get back to Washington and kick some butt and take care of this mess, once and for all. We can't take it anymore," the actor and former California governor told Kasich on Wednesday. "Your vision and inclusiveness is just what our nation needs," Schwarzenegger said to Kasich in front of the crowd.

This isn't the first time Schwarzenegger has endorsed Kasich . Back in 2016, Schwarzenegger voted for Kasich in the California Republican primary and once Trump won the presidency, Schwarzenegger discussed why Kasich is presidential material and should make another run.