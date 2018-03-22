McDougal on Trump's 'Access Hollywood' tape: 'Not the man that I knew'

Washington (CNN) Karen McDougal said she had a 10-month affair with Donald Trump before he was President, and while "disgusted" by his comments that surfaced during the 2016 campaign about grabbing women's genitals, she said it was not the Trump she knew.

"I was disgusted," she said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Thursday evening. "I had not seen that in him at all when our relationship was going on. I didn't see that side of him at all."

She continued, "That's not the man that I knew."

McDougal said that she did not know whether the infamous "Access Hollywood" comments reflected how Trump acted in real life. She added she was troubled when women came forward during the campaign with accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Trump.

"I was kind of mortified," McDougal said. "I was like 'Wow, is he capable of that?' Because I didn't see that, but clearly women have their stories and their opinions and if they were violated like that they should come forward."