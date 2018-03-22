Kelvin Beachum Jr. is a husband, father and offensive lineman with the New York Jets. He and his wife, Jessica, live in Arizona with their two children. He is a World Vision Celebrity Ambassador. World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organization that works with impoverished communities around the world. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On the 25th anniversary of World Water Day, we celebrate that more than two billion people enjoy the benefits of having clean water around the world.

But we must also set new goals reinforced by sustainable action to completely solve the clean water crisis.

Kelvin Beachum Jr.

Water connects every aspect of life. Access to clean water provides proper hydration, work and entrepreneurial opportunities, improved health, and safe sanitation and living conditions. While billions have gained access to clean and safe drinking water, huge inequities remain. Globally, 844 million people lack access to clean water. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) an estimated 361,000 children under 5 years old die every year (nearly 1,000 a day) due to conditions surrounding dirty water, poor sanitation and hygiene.

This is an injustice. This must change. We must act.

On my expedition to Honduras with World Vision in the Summer of 2016, I visited the site of an economic empowerment project that provided savings plans, education for kids including an intensive technology training lab where students learn computer and internet skills, even graphic design, clean drinking water for an entire community, and water for agricultural irrigation. It is time to replicate these efforts globally to execute the bold vision of bringing clean water access to everyone.

