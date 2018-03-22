(CNN) Hundreds of rebel fighters began leaving the Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, forced out after weeks of heavy aerial bombardment that has caused more than 1,500 deaths.

Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, is one of Syria's last significant rebel-held areas and the latest target of regime forces, who have besieged the territory. The Syrian regime is continuing with a sweeping campaign to flush rebel fighters from key parts of the country with the backing of their powerful ally Russia and its warplanes.

Syrian regime forces guard buses ready to transport rebel fighters out of Harasta, Eastern Ghouta.

Fighters belonging to the group Ahrar Al-Sham agreed to leave the Eastern Ghouta town of Harasta in a deal with the regime and Russia's support. Syria and Russia have agreed to provide them safe passage, and allowed them to take their weapons and families with them.

As many as 1,500 fighters and 6,000 of their family members are expected leave Harasta, according to Al-Manar, a Lebanese television station affiliated with the regime-allied armed group Hezbollah. Syrian state news agency SANA reported that more than 500 people on 20 buses had left by early afternoon.

Thirteen men held by armed groups in the town were also released earlier in the day as part of the deal, Syrian state TV reported.

