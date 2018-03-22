Tired of not being able to post your gun pictures? Forget Facebook. There's now Gunbook

(CNN) A social network for gun lovers who might be frustrated by Facebook's policies allows them to showcase their weapons, discuss and give advice on all aspects of shooting, and even sell their guns.

Set up three weeks ago, Gunbook boasts 1,200 members, mainly from the UK but with a growing American presence.

Its creator, gun-lover David Scott, is a Scottish 57-year-old shooting instructor who had the idea of starting a social network "for shooters by shooters" after its members were "fed up with their accounts being removed or closed down if they even mentioned the word 'gun'."

"The Facebook algorithms were picking up certain keywords and causing accounts to be deleted," Scott said.

"I decided it would be a good idea to start a social network for shooters by shooters that was separate from Facebook and which carried out no tracking of activities or kept personal data."

