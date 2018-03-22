(CNN) The Kremlin criticized UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Thursday for drawing a comparison between Russia's promotion of its hosting of the 2018 soccer World Cup and Adolf Hitler's use of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

"This is a completely disgusting statement and it does not fit the foreign minister of the country, of any country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Undoubtedly, it is offensive and unacceptable."

Relations between London and Moscow have sunk to a new low over British claims that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning on March 4 of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. Russia denies any involvement.

Johnson's comments were made Wednesday at a meeting of Britain's Foreign Affairs Select Committee, when he agreed with a lawmaker's suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin intended to use the World Cup as a "PR exercise" to gloss over a "brutal, corrupt regime" in the same way that Hitler promoted the 1936 Olympics.

"I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right," Johnson said. "I think it's an emetic prospect, frankly, to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event."

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet in Moscow on December 22.

