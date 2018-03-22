Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy: 'I am accused without physical evidence'

Paris (CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy says there is no evidence to support allegations he illegally accepted money from Libya to finance his 2007 election campaign.

"I am accused without any physical evidence," Sarkozy wrote in an opinion piece published Thursday in French Newspaper Le Figaro.

A source close to the case told CNN Wednesday that the 63-year-old had been placed under formal investigation for illicit campaign financing, passive bribery -- illegally receiving money -- and concealment of embezzlement of Libyan public funds.

Sarkozy has also been placed under judicial supervision, a step investigators in France can take to limit the movements of a suspect, according to the source. It's not clear what specific restrictions have been placed on Sarkozy.

The former French leader was summoned for questioning Tuesday, which he voluntarily attended, according to an official at the court.