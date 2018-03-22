Breaking News

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' first album to cross 2 million in sales since 2015

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:58 PM ET, Thu March 22, 2018

(CNN)Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift has sold more than 2 million copies of "Reputation" -- making it the first album to accomplish that feat since Adele's "25" in 2015, according to Nielsen tracking figures.
All six of Swift's previous albums, "1989," "Red," "Speak Now," "Fearless," and "Taylor Swift" also surpassed the 2 million mark.
As perspective, Ed Sheeran's 2017 album, "Divide," is the only other album to sell more than a million copies last year.
    Swift recently debuted her latest music video for "Delicate," in which we saw an uninhibited Swift dancing barefoot in the rain. Many of her followers speculated on social media that the video was Swift's way of showing her desire to break free from the expectations that come with fame.
    She'll hit the road for her "Reputation" tour on May 8.