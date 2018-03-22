(CNN) Queen Latifah announced on Thursday that her mother, Rita Owens, has died.

The actress released a statement stating her mother passed away Wednesday after a longtime battle with heart disease.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today," Latifah said in a statement to People . "Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life."

The statement continued: "She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over. I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens' daughter."

Latifah has been open about her mother's struggle in interviews and on social media.

