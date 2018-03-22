Kevin Smith has lost more weight since heart attack

Breaking News

(CNN)Kevin Smith famously shed a bunch of weight a few years ago and now has lost even more.

The "Clerks" director known for his "Silent Bob" character tweeted Wednesday that he was "officially down 20 pounds as of this morning."
"20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing," Smith tweeted. "How did this happen? @pennjillette & his book "Presto" turned me on to @RayCronise and his program at justsides.com My Doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go!"
    Smith suffered a major heart attack in February while he awaiting to perform in his second comedy show of the night.
    He later tweeted, "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")."
    Kevin Smith tweets he had 'massive heart attack'
    "LAD" refers to the left anterior descending artery, which runs down the front of the heart and supplies blood to the front left side of the organ.
    Smith, who is known for his love of jerseys, showed off a new one on his official Instagram account.
    He said the new jersey was a gift from the writers of the CW series "Supergirl" for which he has directed some episodes.
    The show's storyboard artist, Jeremy Simser, designed the jersey, which features an illustration of Smith's purported healthier heart.
    "The card read 'A crest to commemorate your big win against the deadliest of foes, the wrathful Widow-Maker. We could've made you the man with the Kryptonite heart, but this wasn't your Kryptonite,'" Smith wrote in the caption.
    "'We could've given you an Arc Reactor, but that's the competition. And anyway, the best part about you is your heart's always your own. Wear it on your sleeve, or in this case, smack dab in the center of your jersey. - The Supergirl Writers.'"

    Smith lost more than 85 pounds after a famous incident nearly a decade ago in which an airline pulled him off a flight for being too overweight.
    Smith recently returned to his podcast "Hollywood Babble-On" and talked about adopting a plant-based diet.
    He said a friend turned him on to a diet from Penn Jillette that the magician wrote about in the book "Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear and Other Magical Tales."
    "It's a pretty intense program, but it's been interesting and of course necessary for my health and stuff," Smith said. "But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again."
    Smith, 47, said his 18-year-old vegan daughter, Harley Quinn, is pretty excited that her dad is not eating anymore animal-related products.
    "She's like, 'Welcome home brother,' " Smith said. "This doesn't come from a personal philosophy; this comes from an 'I have to.' I don't know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater."