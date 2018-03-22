Kevin Smith has lost more weight since heart attack

Story highlights Director tweets he's lost 20 more pounds after heart attack in February

(CNN) Kevin Smith famously shed a bunch of weight a few years ago and now has lost even more.

The "Clerks" director known for his "Silent Bob" character tweeted Wednesday that he was "officially down 20 pounds as of this morning."

"20 pounds in 13 days & my blood pressure is amazing," Smith tweeted. "How did this happen? @pennjillette & his book "Presto" turned me on to @RayCronise and his program at justsides.com My Doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go!"

Smith suffered a major heart attack in February while he awaiting to perform in his second comedy show of the night.

He later tweeted, "The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")."