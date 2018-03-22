'Isle of Dogs' scratches quirky itch with animated fantasy

(CNN) Director Wes Anderson makes his second foray into stop-motion animation with "Isle of Dogs," a movie filled with enough competing influences to resemble a dog's breakfast, yet which contains so many pleasing elements as to overcome its somewhat scattershot narrative.

Anderson might have landed in a kind of no-dog's-land by creating a movie that risks biting off more than it can chew. Graced with an art-house sensibility, the project could be a little too grim for kids and a bit too odd, or at least strange in its off-kilter design, to possess widespread adult appeal. Still, this Fox Searchlight release is an admirably ambitious film, one whose appreciation for its mishmash of genres ultimately proves infectious and winning.

Presented from the dogs' perspective, "Isle of Dogs" is all at once an environmental and animal-rights message, a tribute to Japanese cinema, and an old-fashioned boy-and-his-dog-type adventure. It's just that here, the kid speaks Japanese with only occasional translation, underscoring the fact that the dogs (who communicate in perfect English) strain to understand him.

Set in Japan "20 years in the future," the movie (which mirrors Anderson's "Fantastic Mr. Fox" by using puppets, a bit like '60s TV specials on psychedelics) focuses on a world where dogs have been infected with a flu and isolated on a desolate tract of land known as Trash Island. Their plight, in fact, is the work of a dog-hating politician who comes from a clan with a long cat-loving lineage.

That sets up a few parallel plots, starting with the dogs, who are struggling to survive their ordeal when 12-year-old Atari (voiced by Koyu Rankin) bravely comes to the island, looking to find his own long-lost mutt. He encounters a group of alpha dogs that includes Chief (Bryan Cranston), a stray who will have to be grudgingly won over to this whole master thing, despite the testimonials provided by his companions, voiced by Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray, and Bob Balaban. Other bold-face names in the sprawling cast include Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Harvey Keitel and Yoko Ono.

