(CNN) Chris Evans seems to be getting ready to hang up his Captain America shield.

The actor, who has played the iconic role since 2011, expressed his intention to step away from the role after the fourth "Avengers" film in an interview with the New York Times

"You want to get off the train before they push you off," he told the publication.

Evans will next appear in "Avengers: Infinity War," due in theaters next month.

A sequel to that film, which will be the fourth "Avengers" movie, already has a May 2019 release date.

