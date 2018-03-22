Bill Murray compares Parkland students to Vietnam War protesters

(CNN) Bill Murray thinks the students of Parkland, Florida have the capability to enact powerful change.

In a new op-ed for NBC News THINK , Murray compares the organizers of March for Our Lives to the young people who spoke out against the Vietnam War. As he sees it, it was students who began the end of the Vietnam War."

"It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn't stop," he said. "I think, maybe, this noise that those students in Florida are making -- here, today -- will do something of the same nature."

March for Our Lives is set to take place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, with sister events taking place in more than 800 other locations around the globe, according to organizers

The event was spearheaded by a group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a shooting last month left 17 people dead.