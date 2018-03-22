The video doorbell that 25,000 people recommend

Story highlights The Ring WiFi-enabled video doorbell lets you check who's at the door remotely

It's a best-seller on Amazon with more than 25,000 high ratings

Ever feel unsure about opening the door to strangers? Now there's a better way to identify who's outside before you turn the knob.

The Ring WiFi-Enabled Video Doorbell ($134.99, originally $179; amazon.com) allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your smartphone, tablet or PC. That way, you won't have to peer through a window or the door's peephole when there's an unexpected visitor. Instead, you can check your doorstep from anywhere you want.

If someone approaches your door, the Ring doorbell sends instant alerts when the visitor pushes the doorbell or activates the built-in motion sensors. You can view who's outside from the device's crystal-clear HD video display.

The Ring tech works in the dark, too. Using infrared night vision, this doorbell can still detect anyone who approaches your home on even the darkest night. Additionally, you can survey your property at any time to stream video and audio using the camera's Live View technology.

Installation is easy and takes just minutes using the included toolkit and instruction manual, according to Amazon. It's compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices.

Still not sold? Don't just take our word for it. This smart video system is the No. 1 best-selling doorbell on Amazon and was named an Amazon's Choice product. Plus, of the nearly 30,000 customers who reviewed it, more than 25,000 gave it a 4- or 5-star rating.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.